(Bloomberg) -- The judge hearing Harvard University’s lawsuit against the U.S. over its ban on student visas for those whose classes are online only set a hearing for Tuesday on the school’s request to freeze the new rules.

In a videoconference Friday, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said she would consider both a temporary restraining order and a longer-lasting preliminary injunction against the rules in the single hearing.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.