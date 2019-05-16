(Bloomberg) -- Cambridge Square Capital, a Boston-based hedge fund that has managed money for Harvard University, is shutting down after two years, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The firm had about $1.3 billion of regulatory assets under management as Dec. 2018, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. That sum includes leverage. Harvard invested about $200 million with the firm.

Marco Barrozo, a former portfolio manager at Harvard Management Co., founded Cambridge Square in 2017 and served as its chief investment officer. Apoorva Koticha, a former fixed-income portfolio manager at Harvard’s endowment, was hired as chief executive officer.

Barrozo left HMC in 2015. He invested in government bonds and interest rate swaps at Harvard Management and was among the highest paid there in some years, for instance making $4.8 million in 2013.

