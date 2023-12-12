(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University President Claudine Gay will reportedly remain in office after winning support from the institution’s highest governing body, defying calls for her ouster from some alumni and lawmakers over her response to antisemitism on campus.

The Harvard Corp. will announce the decision in a statement Tuesday morning, following a Monday board meeting, student newspaper The Harvard Crimson reported, citing a person it didn’t name.

A university spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More: Harvard Under Heightened Pressure After Penn Leaders Ousted

The decision over Gay’s future at the oldest US university comes down to the dozen members of the Harvard Corp. Drawn from academia, business and philanthropy, the group includes Gay, ex-Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, former American Express Co. head Ken Chenault, investor and Harvard Treasurer Timothy Barakett and Shirley Tilghman, a former president of Princeton University.

That board met until late on Monday, ostensibly to discuss university business, but with the leadership question on top of the agenda.

Dueling petitions circulated in Cambridge, including one from more than 700 faculty who urged the school’s leadership to resist political pressures “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom, including calls for the removal of President Claudine Gay.”

“I really hope we don’t let donors and politicians dictate who leads our school,” Harvard Professor Jason Furman, a former top economic adviser in the Obama administration, said on X over the weekend.

At the same time more than 1,000 students and alumni, including billionaire donors such as Bill Ackman, are demanding the school replace its leader in the wake of rising antisemitism on campus and her responses. Ackman, who’s led a campaign to push for Gay’s ouster said on X that he’d heard she would not be forced out, in part because it would look like the board was folding to his pressure.

Some critics said Ackman had gone too far in questioning Gay’s appointment as Harvard president.

“Mr. Ackman and others are right to call attention to issues of antisemitism at his alma mater,” wrote David Thomas, president of Morehouse College and Ackman’s former professor at Harvard Business School. “To turn the question to the legitimacy of President Gay’s selection because she is a Black woman is a dog whistle we have heard before: Black and female, equal not qualified. We must call it out.”

Protests on campuses against Israel have ignited debate over the limits of free speech, raised fundamental questions over university independence and roiled relations among donors, alumni, faculty and students.

America’s most elite universities have been under unprecedented scrutiny amid weeks of accusations that they tolerate antisemitism while decrying other forms of racism and bias.

The criticism reached a fever pitch after Gay and two other university presidents testified at a Dec. 5 congressional committee hearing on antisemitism, which drew the ire of the White House and has been lampooned on Saturday Night Live.

All three women provided narrow legal responses over whether calling for the genocide of Jews is against school policy. Elise Stefanik, a Harvard alum and Republican from upstate New York who led that line of questioning, described their leadership as “totally unfit and untenable.”

While University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has stepped down, the other university president who testified, Massachusetts Institute of Technology chief Sally Kornbluth, received unequivocal backing from the school’s board last week.

(Updates with Furman comment in seventh paragraph)

