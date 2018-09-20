(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University raised a record $9.6 billion, including $1.3 billion for financial aid, in a campaign that was launched in 2013 and ended in June, the school announced today.

The campaign, which set an initial goal of raising $6.5 billion, got donations from more than 153,000 households from 173 countries, contributing more than 633,000 gifts, the university said. Donors funded 142 endowed professorships through the campaign, it said.

