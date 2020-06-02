Harvard’s Bacow Says Much Will Be Different When School Resumes

(Bloomberg) -- College will look different when students return at some point, with fewer students sitting in lecture halls, staggering times for dining halls and some sports likely not played in the fall, said Lawrence Bacow, Harvard’s president.

“Lots of things will be different when students come back,” Bacow said in an interview Tuesday with David Rubenstein. “The availability of classrooms will be a challenge.”

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, Ivy League school hasn’t been immune to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Harvard forecast an almost $1.2 billion deficit over the fiscal year that ends June 30 and the one that begins July 1.

