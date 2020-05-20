(Bloomberg) -- The World Bank named Harvard University professor Carmen Reinhart as its chief economist, bringing on an expert in the history of financial crises as the global economy suffers its deepest downturn since the Great Depression.

The appointment is effective June 15, President David Malpass said in a statement Wednesday. Reinhart is known as co-author, with Kenneth Rogoff, of the 2009 book “This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly.”

She previously was a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, as well as a senior policy adviser and deputy director at the International Monetary Fund. She was also chief economist at Bear Stearns in the 1980s, preceding Malpass in that role.

“Carmen is a highly regarded economist who will bring a lot to some of the leading challenges facing the bank in the current environment,” said Scott Morris, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development. “Like it or not, the World Bank is in the crisis management business for the foreseeable future, and Reinhart brings a wealth of knowledge to this work.”

In an interview with Bloomberg Markets Magazine published this week, Reinhart said the global economic recovery “is unlikely to be V-shaped, and we’re unlikely to return to the pre-pandemic world.”

Reinhart, who was born in Cuba and moved to the U.S. with her family as a child, is the third person in the past three years to hold the position of World Bank chief economist. Penny Goldberg departed in March, and before that, Paul Romer resigned in January 2018. He won the Nobel Prize in economics later that year.

