(Bloomberg) -- How was your pandemic?

That’s a question bond buyers can now get some clarity on, with the omicron variant fading. Issuers can now tell you how they fared financially in the nearly two years of the pandemic, how much they have received in federal assistance, and how much they spent.

A not-so-little college town in Massachusetts that’s coming to market this week is a case in point.

Cambridge is just outside Boston, and is the home of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The city of nearly 120,000 (according to the 2020 Census) is selling $92.3 million in limited tax general obligation bonds this week to help pay for construction of two schools, a fire station headquarters, sidewalks and sewers, among other things.

There was some concern very early on in the pandemic that remote learning and closed campuses would hurt college towns dependent upon students’ presence. But Cambridge isn’t your typical small college town.

“The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries continue to underlie and drive the Cambridge economy,” according to the offering documents for these bonds. “While the city has strengths in industries such as higher education, software development and health care, attributes unique to Cambridge continue to make the city a regional and national leader in the life science industry.”

The city credits basic research being performed at MIT itself, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and the MIT-affiliated Whitehead Institute for providing “fertile ground for an entrepreneurial culture that provides science-driven start-ups with ready sources of funding, skilled workers and lab space.” Since 2020 the Boston metro area has captured 31% of all life-science venture capital funding in the country, according to the offering documents. “A life science start-up founded around a new idea or application is more likely to attract funding in the Boston region than most anywhere else.”

Cambridge has momentum, and that momentum wasn’t slowed by the pandemic. It’s one of those places everyone wants to be if they are in certain fields.

Which means that it sailed through the pandemic. There are about three pages of disclosure tied to the new coronavirus, and the city says that while the economic impact of the pandemic is still evolving, it hasn’t seen declines in property taxes or in the payments it gets from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The message presented throughout the offering documents is: Well, maybe the pandemic might have an adverse economic impact, but we haven’t seen it.

That’s not to say that Covid hasn’t cost the city money. The city says it laid out $17.9 million on Covid-related expenses, which it expects to be reimbursed for under the CARES Act. It also expects to receive $65.1 million in direct American Rescue Plan Act money, and a further allotment of $23.1 million from the state. The city expects to use the money on grants and loans to small businesses and other forms of disaster relief.

Moody’s rates the Cambridge bonds Aaa with a stable outlook, citing the city’s “very healthy financial position and strong fiscal management” as well as the “stabilizing presence” of Harvard and MIT.

