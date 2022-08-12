Harvard’s Jason Furman Learns About Fossil Hunting and Ed Sheeran

(Bloomberg Markets) -- Jason Furman, Harvard’s Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy was a top economic adviser to President Obama. Here he divulges some off‑duty habits and preferences to Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua, co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

How many hours of sleep do you get a night?

Six hours.

What’s your morning routine?

Wake children, wake them again, wake them a third time.

What’s your typical workout?

Running around after my 7-year-old.

What is something that you’ve tried for the first time recently?

Fossil hunting.

Who’s your favorite new emerging musical artist?

I only learned about Ed Sheeran two years ago.

What’s your favorite mode of transportation?

New York City subways.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently?

War Music by Christopher Logue.

What’s the best show you’ve streamed recently?

Upload.

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

Telluride, Colorado.

What living or historical person do you truly admire?

John Maynard Keynes.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

Work well with others.

What’s the best advice you’ve given?

Work well with others.

If you were 20, what business would you get into?

Academia is an evergreen.

What’s your favorite city?

London.

What’s your favorite museum or artist?

Charles Dickens Museum.

Do you ever expect to retire?

Most of my work is really like a hobby, so no.

