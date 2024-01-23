(Bloomberg) -- A US House committee leader criticized Harvard University for providing “woefully inadequate” responses to an inquiry about antisemitism on campus, ensuring further tensions between lawmakers and the university.

“Rather than answering the committee’s request in a substantive manner, Harvard has chosen to provide letters from nonprofits and student handbooks, many of which are already publicly available,” Republican Virginia Foxx, head of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, said in an emailed statement late Tuesday.

Foxx warned that Harvard could face “compulsory measures” if it fails to cooperate with the inquiry. The committee has the authority to issue subpoenas to obtain information.

Harvard has come under intense scrutiny from lawmakers, students, alumni and donors over how it’s handled allegations of rising antisemitism on campus in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Two congressional committees have begun investigations, and the US Education Department is conducting its own probe.

Harvard is committed to cooperating with the congressional inquiry, providing information, and addressing key questions, spokesman Jason Newton said in a statement.

“We denounce any form of antisemitism in the strongest possible terms and are committed to the safety and well-being of our students,” Newton said. “We intend to continue to engage with the committee in a dialogue to respond to their ongoing requests.”

The committee sent a letter on Jan. 9 to Harvard Corp. Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker and Interim President Alan Garber requesting a cache of documents, emails and social-media posts involving antisemitism on campus. Harvard had until Jan. 23 to reply.

Penn Probe

In another letter Wednesday, the committee said it was also investigating the University of Pennsylvania for its response to antisemitism on campus and “its failure to protect Jewish students.”

Penn said it had received the committee’s request for information and would respond after completing a review of it.

The presidents of Harvard, Penn and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology appeared before the committee on Dec. 5 and drew widespread criticism after they declined to condemn calls for genocide against Jews as a violation of university policies. Penn’s Liz Magill stepped down days later, and Harvard’s Claudine Gay resigned as president earlier this month.

The Penn inquiry includes 24 sets of questions that cover similar ground to the Harvard probe. The committee asked both schools for reports of antisemitic incidents on campus since January 2021 and accounts of disciplinary actions that addressed allegations of hate or harassment. Lawmakers also requested information on enrollment rates of Jewish students dating back more than two decades and attempts by the schools to understand the reasons for any trends.

In addition, the committee asked for a list of all foreign donations and funding, singling out Qatari sources over the past few years.

Foxx said Harvard’s Tuesday response was insufficient because it provided information that was already in the public domain. The committee had requested internal communications from officials such as the president and general counsel, as well as minutes of meetings from Harvard’s governing body, board of overseers, and other school groups.

The committee is also investigating Harvard’s handling of plagiarism allegations against Gay. The school turned in documents related to that probe last week.

The House Ways and Means Committee is conducting its own inquiry about whether failures to condemn antisemitism could affect the tax-exempt status of Harvard, Penn, MIT and Cornell University.

