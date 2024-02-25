(Bloomberg) -- Raffaella Sadun, a co-chair of Harvard University’s antisemitism task force, has stepped down from the group and will be replaced by Jared Ellias, a law professor.

“Professor Sadun has expressed her desire to refocus her efforts on her research, teaching and administrative responsibilities,” Harvard’s interim President Alan Garber, who appointed the Harvard Business School professor to the task force in January, said in a statement. The Harvard Crimson first reported her resignation.

Harvard has come under scrutiny from lawmakers, students, alumni and donors over how it’s handled allegations of antisemitism on campus in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Former president, Claudine Gay, stepped down Jan. 2 after her widely derided testimony to Congress in early December.

Garber, who was named interim president following Gay’s resignation, in January announced the formation of two tasks forces, one on antisemitism and the other on Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias. Larry Summers, a former Harvard University professor, had criticized the appointment of Derek Penslar, a professor of Jewish history, as one of the co-chairs of the antisemitism task force, saying he was unsuited to lead it.

In addition, Ali Asani, a professor of Middle Eastern studies, has been added to the leadership of the Presidential Task Force on Combating Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Bias, Garber said.

