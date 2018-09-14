Harvard Says Students and Alums Should Testify at Bias Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University said current and former students of diverse backgrounds, including Asian-Americans, black, Latino and Native Americans, should be allowed to testify in a trial over whether the school intentionally discriminates in admissions.

Harvard told a Massachusetts federal judge on Friday that the students should be allowed to participate if the case goes to trial next month. The school is defending a claim by a group called Students for Fair Admissions that its admissions process is biased against Asian-American applicants.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.