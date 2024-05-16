(Bloomberg) -- A congressional committee hammered Harvard University for “major flaws” in its response to antisemitism on campus following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, saying the school’s failures led to a hostile environment for Jewish students.

Harvard could have improved the campus climate by implementing recommendations from its own advisory group on antisemitism such as cracking down on classroom disruptions and enforcing existing university rules, the House Education and the Workforce Committee said in a report on Thursday. Former President Claudine Gay created the group before abruptly resigning in January.

“The committee’s report proves that former President Gay and Harvard’s leadership propped up the university’s Antisemitism Advisory Group all for show,” Virginia Foxx, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the committee, said in a statement.

The report signals the persistent scrutiny colleges are likely to face in Washington even as campus turmoil over the Israel-Hamas war eases with the end of the academic year. Foxx’s committee summoned three more college leaders for testimony next week — from Northwestern, Rutgers and the University of California at Los Angeles — and other congressional panels are also investigating.

A spokesman for Harvard, Jason Newton, said the report offered an incomplete and inaccurate view of the school’s efforts to combat antisemitism. He said the university had submitted more than 30,000 pages of documents to the committee.

“Our community and campus are different today because of the actions we have taken, and continue to take, to combat hate and to promote and nurture civil dialogue and respectful engagement,” Newton said in a statement. “Harvard has and will continue to be unequivocal – in our words and actions – that antisemitism is not and will not be tolerated on our campus.”

The House education committee held its first hearing about campus antisemitism in December with Gay and her counterparts from the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Their responses were widely derided after they declined to condemn calls for genocide against Jews as a violation of university policies.

Penn’s president resigned days after the hearing. Gay, who also faced allegations of plagiarism, stepped down about a month later.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed in as the House report was released, calling Harvard “ground zero for the current wave of antisemitism sweeping so-called elite education.”

Protesters in April began a weeks-long encampment in Harvard Yard, assailing Israel’s retaliatory response in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians. They cleared out this week after reaching an agreement with Harvard that fell short of their primary demand of forcing the school to cut its financial ties to Israel.

