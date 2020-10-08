(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University’s endowment spun off its natural resources team, creating an independent entity that will manage some of the school’s agriculture and food production investments.

An investment team led by Harvard Management Co.’s head of natural resources, Colin Butterfield, launched Solum Partners, the new firm said Thursday in a statement. Harvard will be a limited partner.

“Colin and his team have proven themselves to be extremely skilled investors and valuable members of HMC,” N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, the endowment’s chief executive officer, said in a separate letter to his staff.

Harvard “will continue to work closely with Colin and his team as both investors in their new firm, as well as advisers to us on the management and sale of remaining NR legacy assets,” he said.

