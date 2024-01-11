(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University was sued by Jewish students who claim the school has failed to punish campus antisemitism that soared after the Hamas attack on Israel and helped lead to the ouster of President Claudine Gay.

Harvard administrators failed to enforce policies that should protect Jewish students from antisemitic speech and conduct, according to the lawsuit filed late Wednesday in Boston federal court. Students cited a US civil rights law that’s been used to sue New York University, the University of Pennsylvania and University of California, Berkeley.

The lawsuit comes amid turmoil at Harvard, America’s oldest and richest university, where Gay resigned last week after she initially failed to condemn the Hamas attack, mishandled her Dec. 5 testimony in Congress about antisemitism and faced allegations of plagiarism. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the EU.

“Harvard, America’s leading university, has become a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment,” according to the complaint.

Harvard’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alexander Kestenbaum, a Harvard Divinity School student, and several other students sued under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on race, color or national origin. They also claimed breach of contract based on various Harvard policies, including codes on student conduct.

Read more: Campus Antisemitism Fight Hinges on Law Testing School Power

“Jewish students have been attacked on social media, and Harvard faculty members have promulgated antisemitism in their courses and dismissed and intimidated students who object,” according to the complaint. “What is most striking about all of this is Harvard’s abject failure and refusal to lift a finger to stop and deter this outrageous antisemitic conduct and penalize the students and faculty who perpetrate it.”

The complaint asks a judge to order Harvard to terminate faculty and administrators who engage in antisemitic discrimination and discipline students engaged in such conduct. It also seeks to force Harvard to decline or return donations “conditioned on the hiring or promotion of professors who espouse antisemitism.” The complaint also seeks financial damages.

Harvard was thrust into the spotlight when more than 30 student groups signed a petition blaming the Oct. 7 attack solely on Israel. Gay was heavily criticized by alumni and students for her slow response and allowing protests that Jewish students found harassing and intimidating. Classes were also disrupted by protesters.

The tumult has tarnished Harvard’s reputation and led to a revolt among its wealthy donors and deepened rifts between faculty, students and administrators. Harvard Corp., the institution’s top governing authority, is poised to undertake a search for her successor against that backdrop, with the university at the center of broader national debates over academic freedom, free speech, diversity and governance, issues that have divided the campus for years.

Harvard also faces various federal investigations, including a Title VI investigation by the Education Department for discrimination regarding antisemitism or Islamophobia.

Separately, Congress launched two investigations following a Dec. 5 hearing on Capitol Hill about antisemitism, where the presidents of Harvard, Penn and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, gave widely derided testimony. They failed to condemn calls for genocide against Jews as a violation of university policies, leading to the resignation of Gay and Liz Magill, Penn’s president.

On Tuesday, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce asked Harvard Corp. Chair Penny Pritzker and interim President Alan Garber for a trove of information, including all documents and communications involving antisemitism on campus since early 2021.

Gay, the school’s first Black leader, resigned Jan. 2 after just six months in the role.

Read more: Harvard’s Gay Defends Research Record After Plagiarism Attacks

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.