(Bloomberg) -- Harvard College’s sanctions on exclusive all-male "final" clubs and other single-sex social organizations is "punishing" the school’s Greek organizations, especially sororities and other women’s social groups, a group of sororities and fraternities alleged in a lawsuit.

The groups filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Boston, claiming the school’s policy was discriminatory.

Harvard has sought to phase out the off-campus groups, including all-male final clubs that count U.S. presidents and power brokers among their alumni, blaming them for being socially divisive and for hosting parties that have led to sexual assaults.

Harvard issued a policy in 2016, to take effect with the Class of 2021, that bars members of single-sex final clubs, fraternities and sororities from holding campus leadership positions, such as captains of varsity athletic teams, and from getting the college’s endorsement for certain fellowships.

