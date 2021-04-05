(Bloomberg) -- Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein asked a New York state appeals court to toss out his rape conviction, saying a judge made numerous errors and that he was denied a fair trial.

“The American criminal justice system was designed to convict defendants based on their conduct -- not their general character,” his lawyers said in a statement Monday.

Weinstein’s conviction more than a year ago marked an extraordinary moment in a national reckoning over the abuse and assault of women in the workplace. In Monday’s appeal, Weinstein’s lawyers cite, among other factors, a juror they say lied about the nature of an autobiographical book she wrote on “the predations of older men against younger women.”

They also argue that the judge wrongfully blocked Weinstein’s expert witnesses from testifying and allowed charges against him that were filed too late, all of which they described as the result of a vendetta by “advocacy journalists” and an overeager district attorney.

“The vast majority of the allegations described so-called inappropriate, but noncriminal behavior,” according to the filing. “A man who once stood as a giant in Hollywood is now scorned and treated as a pariah.”

