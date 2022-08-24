(Bloomberg) -- Harvey Weinstein has been granted a request to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction to New York’s highest court, a court spokesperson said.

Gary Spencer, a spokesperson for the Court of Appeals in Albany, said Chief Judge Janet DiFiore granted the request on Aug. 19.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and a criminal sexual act after a 2020 trial. He is currently jailed in California awaiting trial this year on separate rape and sexual assault charges involving five women, brought by Los Angeles prosecutors.

(Corrects charges.)

