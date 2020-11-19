Harvey Weinstein Is Covid-Free But Advisers Say His Health Declines

(Bloomberg) -- Harvey Weinstein has tested negative for Covid-19 but his representatives say his health is worsening.

Weinstein, the former Hollywood titan who’s serving a 23-year sentence for sexual assault, is being “closely monitored” by medical staff at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York, his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, and Craig Rothfeld, a prison consultant representing him, said in a statement Thursday.

Weinstein, 68, had a fever on Wednesday but it has since dropped, they said. He has a “plethora of underlying health issues which are continuing to decline, get worse, and need treatment,” according to the statement.

Weinstein became an emblem of the #MeToo movement after several women accused him of harassing or sexually assaulting them. He was convicted in February of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and sentenced to a near-maximum prison term.

Weinstein’s lawyers cited his health problems in seeking a lesser sentence. A call to the state Corrections Department wasn’t immediately returned.

