(Bloomberg) -- Convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein could be sent to Los Angeles as early as next month to face criminal charges there after a New York state judge rejected the former Hollywood power broker’s request to delay his extradition.

Weinstein buried his face in his hands on Tuesday after the judge rejected his request to remain in New York for medical treatment as he continued to fight extradition on rape charges in California. He is serving a 23-year prison term after being convicted of sexual assault charges in New York.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.