Oct 3, 2019
Harvey Weinstein Loses Change-of-Venue Request for His Trial
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An appellate court in Manhattan on Thursday denied Harvey Weinstein’s request to have his trial on sexual-assault charges moved out of New York City and to Albany or Suffolk Counties because of intense media coverage. The panel of five appeals-court judges also denied Weinstein’s bid to delay his trial.
