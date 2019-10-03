(Bloomberg) -- An appellate court in Manhattan on Thursday denied Harvey Weinstein’s request to have his trial on sexual-assault charges moved out of New York City and to Albany or Suffolk Counties because of intense media coverage. The panel of five appeals-court judges also denied Weinstein’s bid to delay his trial.

