(Bloomberg) -- A New York appeals court upheld the 2020 conviction of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The court rejected Weinstein’s claims that he was denied a fair trial because the judge who presided over his case made errors.

“We reject the defendants arguments and affirm the conviction on all respects,” Judge Angela Mazzarelli wrote in a unanimous ruling issued by the five-judge Appellate Division First Department, an intermediate state appeals court in Manhattan

Weinstein, 70, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and a criminal sexual act. He is currently jailed in California awaiting trial on separate charges.

His lawyers argued that he was tried and convicted in the turmoil of the #MeToo movement rather than for the specific crimes with which he was charged.

Weinstein’s downfall, following reports by the New York Times and the New Yorker in 2017 that he preyed on dozens of women, helped to spark the #MeToo movement. That led to a global reckoning about sexual harassment and accusations against numerous leaders in entertainment, media and other industries.

On appeal, Weinstein’s lawyers argued that New York State Supreme Court Justice James Burke made several errors, allowed the testimony of three women who didn’t even appear in the indictment, blocked expert witness testimony that could have cast doubt on the prosecution’s case and permitted charges that were filed too late. They described the case as the result of a vendetta by “advocacy journalists” and an overeager district attorney.

“We are gratified by today’s decision, which upholds a monumental conviction that changed the way prosecutors and courts approach complex prosecutions of sexual predators,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in an emailed statement. His office, then under the leadership of Cyrus Vance Jr., brought the case against Weinstein.

