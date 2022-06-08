Harvey Weinstein to Be Charged With Indecent Assault in UK

(Bloomberg) -- Harvey Weinstein is set to be charged by UK police with two counts of indecent assault, as global authorities broadened their investigations against the disgraced movie mogul.

British prosecutors said they have authorized police to charge Weinstein, 70, with assaulting a woman in August 1996, according to a statement Wednesday.

Though Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted by a New York jury of rape, has faced multiple lawsuits in the US, far fewer cases have appeared publicly in Europe.

A US-based lawyer for Weinstein didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.