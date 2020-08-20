Hasbro Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014, told employees he is receiving a new round of medical treatment that may cause him to lose his hair.

The executive, who didn’t reveal what he is being treated for, said his prognosis is good and that he’ll keep working. Goldner, 57, who made the disclosures in a letter to staff Thursday, said he has discussed the matter with the board of Hasbro, a major toymaker.

“I’m feeling great, the doctors say my prognosis is excellent, and I plan to continue to actively fulfill my duties and responsibilities as Hasbro’s chairman and CEO without interruption,” he said.

Goldner, who’s been CEO of the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, toy giant since 2008, has been a major force in strengthening the company’s ties to Hollywood. Hasbro has invested in films and last year acquired the Canadian television producer Entertainment One Ltd., the parent of Peppa Pig, for $3.8 billion. He also sits on the board of ViacomCBS Inc.

The executive said he’s been scheduling follow-up appointments with a physician since initially receiving treatment in 2014.