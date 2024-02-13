(Bloomberg) -- Hasbro Inc. fell after reporting fourth-quarter sales and earnings that missed Wall Street expectations as the toy industry continues to suffer from weak consumer demand after a boom in the early days of the pandemic.

Revenue slid 23% to $1.29 billion, the company said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts were forecasting $1.36 billion, on average. Earnings slumped to 38 cents a share, excluding some items, below consensus estimates of 64 cents.

Shares were down 3.15% to $49.67 at 9:45 a.m. in New York.

On a conference call with investors, Chief Executive Officer Chris Cocks said he still expects the toy industry “to face near—term headwinds,” that should persist through 2024. In late 2023, the parent company of G.I. Joe, My Little Pony and many other classic toys cut 1,100 jobs, roughly 20% of staff, after letting go 800 employees earlier in the year.

Cocks said the layoffs and efforts to reduce inventory were “anticipating these headwinds.”

In 2023, popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, owned by subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, had a big year of brand growth, Cocks said on the call, with the release of the feature movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the hit video game Baldur’s Gate III. Hasbro has struggled in the past to monetize the property on par with the size of its fan base.

The company’s full-year outlook included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization that also fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Rival Mattel Inc. reported results last week that missed on sales and earnings. The company projected flat revenue for 2024.

