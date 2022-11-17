(Bloomberg) -- Hasbro Inc., which has been weighing options for its Entertainment One media division, decided to put most of the business up for sale after a large number of potential buyers came forward, Chief Executive Officer Chris Cocks said.

“We think there’s sizable value to the business, it’s got a pretty nice cash flow associated with it and we care deeply about where it ends up,” Cocks said in an interview. He declined to comment on possible sale prices.

The businesses on the block include EOne’s film and TV production and a library of about 6,500 titles. Those include Naked and Afraid and a distribution arm for popular shows such as The Walking Dead. They accounted for $1 billion in revenue, or about 16% of the company’s total.

“We’ll put the proceeds from a sale toward fewer but better brands that we can scale,” Cocks said. “That means reinvesting in our games, Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, blockbuster films and our direct-to-consumer business, and to pay down debt.”

The maker of G.I. Joe action figures and Transformers toys has appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Centerview Partners to steer the process after receiving takeover interest from potential bidders, according to a statement Thursday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg report.

Shares of Hasbro, the largest US toymaker, rose 4.4% to $58.42 at the close in New York.

The company, based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, spends about $700 million on films and TV shows through its EOne division, which the company intends to reorient toward projects based on its toy and game franchises, Cocks said.

The company plans to keep EOne assets that it considers crucial to its ambitions in entertainment, including the Peppa Pig children’s brand. Hasbro will also retain a team of EOne employees to work on animation, short digital films, as well as feature-length movies and TV series.

Cocks told investors at event in October that the company will roughly triple its spending on media content based on its brands over the next three years. Thoroughbreds in Hasbro’s stable include the Dungeons & Dragons board games, which the company has adapted into Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a film that will be released in March.

In August, Bloomberg reported that Hasbro was considering a sale or restructuring of EOne, which it acquired for about $4 billion in 2019. The entire business generated $1.15 billion in sales last year.

Last year, the company sold EOne’s music business to private equity firm Blackstone Inc. for $385 million.

(Updates with closing stock price.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.