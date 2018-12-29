(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s 104 million voters will choose their next government Sunday. Polling started at 8 a.m. with analysts forecasting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be re-elected, extending her rule as the longest serving premier since the nation became independent in 1971.

The $250 billion economy is expanding at 7.9 percent, making it among the fastest-growing in Asia. The nation is the second-largest exporter of apparel, which accounts for 13 percent of its gross domestic product.

Hasina has pledged to accelerate economic growth to 10 percent in the next five years and slash the poverty rate to 9 percent by 2020 from 21.8 percent; she promises to create 12.8 million jobs in the nation where about 40 percent of voters are between 18 and 35 years old

Bangladesh Bank restricted mobile fund transfers for 48 hours until voting ends at 4 p.m. Sunday to curb the influence of money on the polls

The united opposition is led by Kamal Hossain, 81, in the absence of Khaleda Zia, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who is serving time in jail after she was convicted of corruption

Foreign direct investment into Bangladesh rose 62 percent to $2.2 billion between 2017 and 2009, when Hasina, 71, came to power, according to World Bank data

The garment industry predicts overseas sales will rise to $50 billion by 2021 from $30 billion

“We have political stability at this moment and that must continue,” said David Hasanat, chairman of apparel exporter Viyellatex Group. “Political stability has helped our business to grow”

Bangladesh’s unicameral parliament has 350 seats, of which 300 are for elected representatives. Polls are being held for 299 seats on Sunday

