(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel said monetary policy must “stand firm” against the risk of inflation becoming embedded as he explained his decision to vote for a 75 basis-point increase in interest rates last week.

In a speech to be given at the Bank of Israel on Sunday, Haskel said policy could be tighter for longer, prolonging the recession, unless robust action is taken to bring inflation back to target.

“I wish to avoid such an outcome. Therefore, right now, I believe it important for monetary policy to stand firm against the risk of persistent inflationary pressure,” he said in a text published by the central bank.

The fact that the economy is showing signs of weakening, with GDP contracting in the third quarter, did not mean the BOE could afford to relax its inflation-fighting efforts.

“Does this imply less tightening? I would argue not,” Haskel said. “The UK has a very tight labor market. The rise in inactivity is a particularly UK problem. Further, the very poor record on investment has depressed the supply capacity of the economy relative to what might have been expected.”

He added: “My concern is that these supply side stresses risk persistent inflationary pressure. I therefore voted to raise rates significantly now to lean against this upside risk to projected inflation.”

