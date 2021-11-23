(Bloomberg) --

The Bank of England should wait for more signs that shortages in the U.K. jobs market are not being filled before raising interest rates for the first time since the pandemics started, policy maker Jonathan Haskel said.

“If the labor market stays tight, bank rate will have to rise,” Haskel said in a speech in London on Tuesday. He added that, “one might want to wait before normalizing policy such that normalization begins only once we are more confident that the recovery is entrenched.”

His comments suggest he may prefer to wait beyond this month before backing an increase in borrowing costs. That leaves Haskel on the dovish end of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, which investors anticipate is almost certain to vote for higher rates at its next meeting on Dec. 16.

Official jobs market data due two days before the meeting “should give an even clearer steer of the post furlough labor market,” Haskel said, referring to the government wage-subsidy program that closed in September.

While the labor market is indicating tightness, with wages surging to attract workers, Haskel said the MPC’s decision will hinge on how a record number of vacancies are filled. If the 360,000 people who have left the workforce return, the need for rate rises will not be so pressing. In that scenario, he said, “monetary support is gently withdrawn.”

However, if people do not rejoin the workforce to fill shortages rates may need to rise more quickly.

In the first instance, he said, “That is a story of a smooth transition back to the 2019 equilibrium which would be consistent with a general path of rising rates embedded in the MPC forecast. In this case, rising rates should be seen as a successful transition back to a normal economy.”

If workers return more slowly, “this would also be consistent with the normalization of policy, perhaps more vigorously,” Haskel said, adding that another key variable was productivity. Should it improve, inflationary pressures would be muted.

