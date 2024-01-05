(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK Breaking News team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories.

UK house prices climbed for a third straight month in December, according to fresh Halifax data. This also means that overall prices were up 1.7% in 2023, after all. Shortage of supply has been behind this trend rather than buyers’ confidence, Halifax points out. But the latter might well bounce back as mortgage prices continue to ease.

So are house prices set for a further recovery in 2024? My colleague John Stepek gives you his take here.

Key Business News

Dry January is the last thing Revolution Bars needs, but that didn’t stop them from issuing a very sober statement this morning. The company is closing eight of its least profitable bars as younger customers cut back on going out. An almost 11% hike in the national living wage next April adds to the company’s woes.

Electric vehicles’ market share growth has stalled in the UK, which has a trade group that includes Jaguar Land Rover and BMW AG calling for a temporary 50% value-added tax cut on EVs. Rishi Sunak’s move to extend the period when Britons can buy petrol and diesel cars wasn’t “particularly helpful” either, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

Between a rock and a hard place. Endeavour Mining fired its CEO Sébastien de Montessus over an “irregular payment instruction” of $5.9 million and said it’s also looking at a probe into the executive’s personal conduct with colleagues. De Montessus denied allegations of misconduct but acknowledged “a lapse in judgement.”

Elsewhere on Bloomberg

Huawei’s newest laptop runs on a chip made in Taiwan, quashing talk of another Chinese technological breakthrough.

Thai retailer says it’s open to investing in Selfridges.

Europe’s red tape puts €82 billion of new housing in jeopardy.

Markets Today

Higher borrowing costs are rarely popular among households. But the UK's savvy savers have been making the most of juicy interest rates to boost their income. Under pressure from the government and facing stiff competition for depositors, banks gradually passed through the benefits of higher rates to their customers since the Bank of England started tightening policy two years ago. That's allowed UK households to reap £16 billion on their savings.

It's an “unprecedented windfall” that amounted to three-fifths of all household income growth over the period, says the Resolution Foundation, making it more important than wage growth. Thanks to a higher-than-normal rate of savings in the wake of the pandemic -- and the fact that many mortgage borrowers were on fixed-term deals that shielded them from rate rises -- the income on savings more than offset the increased cost of debt.

This helps to explain the resilience of the UK consumer in the face of the most aggressive rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s. So have savers helped pull off a soft landing for the economy? Some economists are beginning to think a UK recession may be averted after all.

— Sofia Horta e Costa

What’s Next?

Tesco and Sainsbury’s will tell us next week how they fared over Christmas. Kantar data indicated that the festive period was a “whopper” for supermarkets — but that also means investors’ expectations are higher now.

In Sainsbury’s case, analysts already expect the grocer’s profit to come in at the top end of its £670 million to £700 million guidance range.

