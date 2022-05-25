Have you spent $100 to fill your gas tank? We want to hear from you

With recent increases in gas prices, topping $2 a litre, BNNBloomberg.ca would like to hear from drivers about how much they are paying at the pump.

Gasoline prices have been elevated since late February when oil hit US$100 a barrel following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prices are expected to remain high during the summer.

Have you spent over $100 to fill your tank? What is gas costing you?

Email us here with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about how much fuel is costing you, and we may get in touch.