The prospect of widespread Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe is casting a pall over markets again.

Traders piled into haven assets and pushed back their expectations for interest-rate hikes after Austria announced a nationwide lockdown starting on Monday. Germany’s health minister also refused to rule out closures in the country, weighing on investor expectations for a post-pandemic recovery.

The Japanese yen outperformed Group-of-10 peers on Friday, while the euro tumbled to a fresh six-year low against the Swiss franc. In emerging markets, the Turkish lira reversed earlier gains and weakened beyond 11 per dollar.

U.K. government bonds were among the biggest gainers in debt markets, with 10-year gilt yields pulling back six basis points. German bonds also advanced, sending 10-year yields to their lowest since Sept. 22. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sharply pared gains, while S&P futures also trimmed their advance.

Meanwhile, money markets trimmed expectations for monetary policy tightening. Traders have further pushed back wagers on a rise in the European Central Bank’s interest rate into 2023, betting on seven basis points of hikes in December 2022 from as much as 14 basis points on Tuesday.

