One senior living advisor stresses the importance of having a plan in place regarding the care of elderly family members.

Stephanie Chan, the founder of myCareBase Solutions, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Friday that there is a significant distinction between families that plan for advanced care and those who don’t.

“For families who plan in advance, what we see is often they have time to have the conversations with their family members, research their options and make informed decisions,” Chan said.

Chan said that when families don’t plan, they sometimes are left with fewer options when reacting to an unexpected health incident and frequently make emotional decisions.

