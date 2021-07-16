(Bloomberg) -- The small Hawaii-based cargo operator that lost one of its planes July 2 after it lost power and ditched into the ocean was grounded Thursday by U.S. aviation regulators for alleged maintenance violations.

Rhoades Aviation Inc. had been under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration since last fall, the agency said Friday in an emailed press release. The FAA action is separate from the investigation of the recent crash, the agency said.

The two pilots of the Boeing Co. 737-200 were rescued after they reported losing power in both engines while trying to return to the airport for an emergency landing.

