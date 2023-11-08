(Bloomberg) -- Hawaii Governor Josh Green announced a $150 million fund to compensate people who lost a loved one or were severely injured in the deadly Maui wildfires, provided they don’t sue.

Those who opt in could get more than $1 million as early as the second quarter of 2024, Green said in a statement. He cast the fund as a faster way than litigation to recover from the August fires that destroyed the seaside town of Lahaina, killed at least 99 people and paralyzed Maui’s tourist economy.

Hawaiian Electric Co. said it would contribute as much as $75 million to the fund. The utility is facing several lawsuits blaming the fire on the company’s power lines, some of which were filmed lying on the ground and sparking the day the wind-driven blaze erupted.

The company, which has denied wrongdoing, has $165 million in annual general liability insurance, according to a filing with state regulators, compared with the $4.9 billion in potential claims estimated by research firm Capstone. Many of the potential claims relate to homes and businesses destroyed by the fire, rather than deaths and injuries.

As well as the State of Hawaii and Hawaiian Electric, Maui County and Kamehameha Schools are contributing to the fund, Green said.

