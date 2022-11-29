(Bloomberg) -- Just days after the world’s largest active volcano erupted in Hawaii, residents got another surprise: snowstorm warnings for the region’s highest peaks.

The National Weather Service issued a weather advisory for the summits of Hawaii’s Big Island, where Mauna Loa has been venting smoke and ash since Sunday. About 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow and one-tenth of an inch of ice is expected above 12,000 feet (3,658 meters), according to the advisory that’s in effect until Tuesday evening.

The snow isn’t expected to impact air traffic, though road conditions will be slippery.

Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years on Sunday. The cauldron isn’t threatening people or property with its lava flows, which are contained at the top, but there could be air quality issues, according to the US Geological Survey and Hawaii’s Department of Health.

