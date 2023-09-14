Hawaiian Electric CEO to Testify to US House on Maui Wildfire

(Bloomberg) -- Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s chief executive officer has been asked to testify before a US House committee about the deadly Lahaina wildfire that killed at least 115 people and caused more than $5.5 billion in damages.

Shelee Kimura is expected to appear along with other energy officials at the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Sept. 28, committee spokesman Sean Kelly said.

Earlier: Hawaiian Electric’s Role in Maui Blaze Subject of GOP Probe

Hawaiian Electric didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Leodoloff R. Asuncion Jr., chair of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission, and Mark Glick, who leads Hawaii’s state energy office, have also been asked to testify, Kelly said.

