(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is spiraling and the Federal Reserve is turning increasingly hawkish, yet investors continue to pile into U.S. stocks.

U.S. large caps attracted inflows of $34.1 billion in the week to Feb. 9, the most ever, Bank of America Corp. strategists said, citing EPFR Global data. That at a time when the Fed is set to embark on an aggressive rate-hike path that BofA says isn’t a recipe for big market returns.

In total, equity funds pulled in another $46.6 billion in the week before a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation print fueled concerns of more aggressive rate hikes. The move was funded by withdrawals from cash, which lost $47.5 billion, and bond funds. For the year to date, cumulative equity flows amounted to $153 billion, beating the pace of early-2021 that led to a record $1 trillion going into stocks.

The positive flows toward equities come as an index of U.S. investor sentiment, known as AAII, has fallen to its lowest level since August 2020, according to the strategists led by Michael Hartnett. They also noted a big reversal in credit flows, with the asset class losing $32 billion year-to-date, compared with $58 billion inflows over the same period in 2021.

Record inflation has put the Fed on a hawkish path since December, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists now even expecting seven rate hikes this year to contain soaring prices. The aggressive repricing of the central bank’s monetary policy has sent the S&P 500 Index down 5.5% this year, while the more expensive technology index Nasdaq 100 has plunged nearly 10%.

According to the BofA strategists, 46% of all Nasdaq companies were more than 50% below their 52-week highs just a week ago.

