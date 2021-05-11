(Bloomberg) -- The options market has been abuzz about bets targeting a hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve at August’s Jackson Hole symposium. It turns out the same sort of wagers are being placed on the European Central Bank.

With the ECB widely seen slowing bond buying in July as the economic recovery gains traction -- which is already being reflected in higher yields -- this bet focuses on the next step being a greater chance of rate hikes. The largest wagers in Euribor options are targeting markets to price in higher rates in late 2024.

Traders have been using a strategy known as risk reversals, selling options which pay off if rates fall and using the proceeds to buy puts which benefit from a rise -- in order to keep premiums spent low. Short-term expiries struck in September and December have been most popular, which are commonly known as mid-curves.

The size of the option bets, risk reversal strategy and use of short-dated expiries makes the trade remarkably similar to one which has become a stand-out in the Eurodollar option market. That is targeting changes in three-month dollar Libor.

The European strategy has been built through a number of trades across different call and put strikes, with activity gaining pace since the middle of April. Friday saw the latest installment, where another round of September and December expiry calls were sold late in the day against a purchase of puts, according to traders who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The September 2024 100.375 call and the 99.875 put are the largest two single Euribor options in the strategy, each with over 160,000 contracts outstanding. These combined with other three-year mid-curve options make up 7 of the 10 largest wagers.

Euribor futures which are priced off the three-month fixing -- a measure of where banks can theoretically borrow from one another -- imply markets are pricing in a rise in rates to around minus 0.1% by the end of 2024. The fixing printed at -0.53% on Monday.

