(Bloomberg) -- The majority of the Bank of England’s nine member policymaking committee will vote to keep policy unchanged on Thursday, holding the line that the pick-up in inflation this year will eventually fade, according to Bloomberg Economics. For Chief Economist Andy Haldane, his last meeting as an MPC member will be a final opportunity to sound the alarm on price gains by voting to curb the scale of the central bank’s asset purchase program.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.