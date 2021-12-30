(Bloomberg) -- Senator Josh Hawley responded to an accidental Walmart Inc. tweet critical of the Missouri Republican’s plans to object to the certification of the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden as president.

Sharing a screenshot showing Walmart respond “Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser,” Hawley fired back at the company, asking the retailer if it will “apologize for using slave labor” and the “pathetic wages” it pays its workers.

Walmart later apologized to Senator Hawley and clarified the tweet had been posted by mistake by a member of their social media team. “We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college,” Walmart said on Twitter.

Josh Hawley was the top U.S. Twitter trend at 3:05 New York time on Wednesday, #BoycottWalmart was the third.

