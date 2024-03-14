(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for ex-UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. trader Tom Hayes asked London judges to overturn his almost decade-old criminal conviction because his jury was unfairly influenced by the trial judge.

The definition given to the jury of what the London interbank offered rate was and how it operated was both legally wrong and “extraordinarily unfair,” Adrian Darbishire, a lawyer representing Hayes, said at the start of the appeal hearing. He said this drove the jury away from the facts and the true state of mind of the traders.

Hayes and ex-Barclays Plc trader Carlo Palombo are appealing their convictions over allegations that they, along with a select group of bankers, manipulated a key interest rate benchmark used to value more than $350 trillion of loans and securities. Hayes was ultimately sentenced to 11-years in prison in 2015, while Palombo was sentenced to four in 2019.

“There was no basis for a direction to a jury that a submission could be neither ‘genuine’ nor ‘honest’ as a matter of law, simply because the submitter had considered commercial interests in determining the borrowing rate to be submitted,” Darbishire said.

Hayes and Palombo’s appeal was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission, the body that investigates potential miscarriages of justice, after a US court decision that overturned the convictions of two Deutsche Bank AG traders over interest rate fixing. That court ruled that the conduct, setting the rates to benefit the banks commercially, was not against the rules and couldn’t be seen as being fraudulent.

“The law in this jurisdiction took a wrong turn in substituting the question of what is a false or misleading representation for the purposes of fraud with the question of whether a liable submission was commercially influenced,” Tim Owen, Palombo’s Lawyer, said in court.

Read More: The Tom Hayes Libor Appeal Was a Decade in the Making: Timeline

Hayes and Palombo’s lawyers said they intended to take the case to the Supreme Court if the appeal fails, according to court documents.

Lawyers for the Serious Fraud Office that led the prosecution asked the court to dismiss the appeal. They said in court filings that the judge rightly directed the jury and that the US court decision is not new evidence which could overturn Hayes’ previous appeal that was dismissed.

A SFO spokesperson said all of its prosecutions are based on evidence and it stands ready to support the court in the referral.

“Tom Hayes and the bankers who followed him to trial were used as scapegoats by the establishment for the financial crisis this country was in at the time, and it’s time to put this wrong right,” said Karen Todner, Hayes’ lawyer, in a statement.

(Updates with Palombo’s lawyer’s comments from the fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.