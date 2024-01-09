(Bloomberg) -- Hays Plc cut guidance after a “clear” slowdown in December marked by reduced client and candidate confidence in most markets.

The London-based recruiter now sees operating profit of around £60 million ($76.5 million) in its fiscal first half, below consensus estimates, it said in a statement.

Its shares fell as much as 19% in early London trading, the largest intra-day drop since March 2020.

Fees declined across both permanent and temporary recruitment in the quarter to Dec. 31, falling 10% across the business. Permanent markets were particularly challenging, with fees declining 17%, as slower client and candidate decision-making curtailed successful placements. The absence of an expected seasonal increase in short-term workers meant fees fell 5%.

“We expect near-term market conditions to remain challenging,” said Chief Executive Dirk Hahn, though it’s too early to say if December’s weakness reflects a sustained slowdown.

The supply of candidates rose for a 10th month in the UK in December after companies slowed the pace of hiring and let some workers go, according to a survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG published Monday.

Businesses face ongoing pressure on their budgets, Justine Andrew, head of education, skills and productivity at KPMG UK, said in a statement. “Recruiters tell us this pressure is now impacting temporary contracts, with fewer people employed on a short-term basis,” she added.

