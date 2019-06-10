8m ago
HBC chair leads bid to take Canada’s oldest retailer private
BNN Bloomberg
Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC.TO) Executive Chairman Richard Baker is spearheading an attempt to take the retailer private.
Baker is leading a group that owns 57 per cent of HBC’s common shares and is proposing to buy full control of HBC at $9.45 per share.
“While we continue to believe in HBC’s long-term potential, it has become clear that the significant challenges, risks and uncertainties facing HBC in the rapidly evolving retail environment are best addressed in a private market setting,” Baker said in a release Monday.
In a separate release, HBC said its board has formed a special committee to consider the privatization proposal.
More to come