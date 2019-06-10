Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC.TO) Executive Chairman Richard Baker is spearheading an attempt to take the retailer private.

Baker is leading a group that owns 57 per cent of HBC’s common shares and is proposing to buy full control of HBC at $9.45 per share.

“While we continue to believe in HBC’s long-term potential, it has become clear that the significant challenges, risks and uncertainties facing HBC in the rapidly evolving retail environment are best addressed in a private market setting,” Baker said in a release Monday.

In a separate release, HBC said its board has formed a special committee to consider the privatization proposal.

