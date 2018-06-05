{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    Jun 5, 2018

    HBC reports wider-than-expected Q1 loss; shares fall

    The Canadian Press

    Hudson’s Bay shares under pressure after company reports deep loss

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Hudson's Bay Co. posted a loss of $400 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $221 million a year ago.

    Shares of HBC fell at the market open Tuesday. 

    The retailer says the loss amounted to $1.70 per share for the fiscal first quarter ended May 5 compared with a loss of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year.

    On a normalized basis, HBC says its loss per share for the quarter amounted to $1.22 compared with a normalized loss of $1.15 per share a year ago.

    Analysts on average had expected a loss of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

    Revenue totalled nearly $3.09 billion, up from nearly $3.06 billion a year ago.

    On Monday, HBC signed a deal to sell Gilt, an online retail business, to rival Rue La La.
     