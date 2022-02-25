(Bloomberg) -- At least three historically Black colleges and universities — Norfolk State University in Virginia, Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina and Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana — received bomb threats on Friday. Those are just the latest threats to HBCUs and other institutions during Black History Month.

Norfolk State issued an all-clear around 12:23 p.m. after working with the Norfolk Police Department, said Stan Donaldson, the director of media relations at the university. “The campus has resumed normal operations, and the incident is under investigation,” he said. Stephanie Marquis, a representative of Elizabeth City State, confirmed to Bloomberg News that students were allowed back into their dorms around 3 p.m. After authorities determined that there was no threat to Dillard's campus, the university received an all-clear, a representative said.

“The goal of these threats is disruption as no evidence of any real plan or attempt to bring a bomb on any of the campuses exists,” said Dillard University President Walter M. Kimbrough. “So we will press on, be it in person or virtually, and hope that the FBI, Homeland Security and other agencies move more expeditiously in identifying, arresting and convicting the perpetrators.”

The threats follow dozens of others targeting HBCUs, high schools and places of worship through the month of February. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said there were threats made against 57 HBCUs and houses of worship between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16, and that the agency would investigate them as racially motivated hate crimes. The investigation “is of the highest priority” and “involves 31 FBI field offices that are actively working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to identify those involved,” the agency said in the Feb. 23 statement.

Not one week has passed without a bomb threat targeting an HBCU this month. Howard University in Washington, D.C. and at least eight Washington, D.C.-area high schools have also been targeted, according to the Washington Post. So was Spelman College in Atlanta.

“With hate crimes and hate incidents like these, of a high profile nature, the longer they go unchecked, the more likely you are to have copycats,” said Lecia Brooks, the chief of staff and culture at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Raymond Pierce, the president and chief executive officer of the non-profit Southern Education Foundation, said the attacks were a “sad reminder” of the hurdles Black people in the U.S. have faced, especially when it comes to pursuing education.

“There has never been a time when the education of Black folks in the United States of America, coming out of the Civil War, has not been threatened,” he said, pointing to patterns that include physical intimidation, as well as school and church bombings. It is crucial, he added, to “put this in its proper context, not as some isolated instance, but that this is a narrative.”

Representative Cori Bush in a statement dated Feb. 1 pointed to the timing of the threats when her alma mater, Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, Missouri, was targeted.

“Black History Month is meant to be a celebration of the rich, powerful, and beautiful legacy of Black Americans,” she said. “To anyone who thinks these kinds of threats will stop Black excellence, hear me say this: we are unstoppable.”

