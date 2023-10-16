(Bloomberg) -- HBK Capital Management has become Abcam Plc’s biggest shareholder and said it plans to vote in favor of the planned $5.7 billion sale of the life sciences firm to Danaher Corp.

The US hedge fund has amassed a 7.5% stake in Abcam, according to a regulatory filing Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. That surpasses the roughly 6.2% holding owned by company founder Jonathan Milner, who’s been trying to persuade investors to reject the Danaher bid.

HBK said it believes the sale to Danaher was the result of a “rigorous process” by Abcam’s board, and a failure of the deal “would create significant risks for the business going forward.”

Milner has said he thinks Danaher’s bid of $24 per share in cash grossly undervalues Abcam, which sells antibodies used by researchers. Abcam’s American depositary shares gained 0.1% in pre-market New York trading Monday.

Abcam needs support from 75% of shareholders for the transaction to proceed.

