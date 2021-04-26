(Bloomberg) -- Downloads of AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max mobile streaming app fell 3.9% in the week ended April 25 despite box-office-topping debut of action movie “Mortal Kombat,” according to Bloomberg’s analysis of Apptopia data.

Recent Warner Bros. films such as “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Justice League” seemed to give HBO Max downloads a lift, but the $22.5 million weekend premiere of “Mortal Kombat” didn’t have the same effect. In addition to the download slide, mobile streaming sessions on HBO Max dipped 2.7%.

Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ also lacked a mobile boost from the season finale of its popular Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” with downloads down 9% and sessions off 4.6%.

Disney’s ESPN had the biggest increase in video streaming last week, recording a 3.2% jump in users launching its mobile app. Rival sports streaming service DAZN had the biggest decline in streaming among top U.S. providers.

However, downloads of the DAZN app surged 115% for the top increase. Downloads of ViacomCBS Inc.’s Showtime app showed the biggest decline.

Apptopia defines a session as a launch of a mobile app.

NOTE: Apptopia estimates mobile-app performance metrics such as downloads, in-app purchase revenue and daily active users by combining their data from more than 125,000 connected developer accounts, used as a learning set, with publicly available information. Apptopia says it doesn’t collect or have access to personally identifiable information.

