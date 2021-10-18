(Bloomberg) -- The season premiere of “Succession” drew 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, making it the most-watched debut of an HBO original series over the past year and a half.

The episode, which aired Sunday and depicts a power struggle between fictional media magnate Logan Roy and his children for control of their empire, marked a 21% boost in viewership over the finale of season two, AT&T Inc.’s HBO said in a statement.

The episode was widely discussed on Twitter Sunday night and Monday, and its total audience will likely grow as more people tune in over the coming days. Season two ultimately averaged 5 million viewers per episode, the network said.

The show’s audience still pales in comparison to HBO’s biggest shows over the years. In 2019, for instance, the final episode of “Game of Thrones” drew 19.3 million U.S. viewers, a record for the channel.

