HBO Website Is Down in China After John Oliver Skewers Xi

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities appear to have blocked HBO’s website in that country following a critical segment about the nation’s president by comic host John Oliver.

HBO.com, an informational site, is currently unavailable to internet users in China, according to Greatfire.org, a watchdog group. A Bloomberg reporter in the country also was unable to access the page.

HBO doesn’t offer its own channel in China. Instead it licenses some shows to the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. And that service hasn’t been affected, according to the New York Times.

On a recent episode of his show, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” the HBO comic criticized President Xi Jinping for amassing political power and censoring online dissent about him, including banning references to Winnie the Pooh, which has been used to mock the Chinese president based on a perceived resemblance to the cartoon character.

A spokesman for HBO, which is owned by AT&T Inc., declined to comment.

To contact Bloomberg staff on this story: Gerry Smith in New York at gsmith233@bloomberg.net;Dong Lyu in Beijing at dlyu3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Rob Golum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.