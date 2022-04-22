(Bloomberg) -- HCA Healthcare Inc. shares had their biggest drop in two years after the hospital operator indicated that higher labor costs will carve into its financial results this year.

Faced with staffing shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, hospitals have been forced to boost wages to attract nurses, building staff and other workers. They have also found themselves relying on and at times competing with staffing agencies that pay medical workers higher salaries.

Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA said in a statement on Friday that it expects earnings per share, excluding some items, in the range of $16.40 to $17.60 this year, compared with a prior forecast of $18.40 to $19.20. Revenue is expected to reach $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion, $500 million below an earlier forecast.

HCA’s move to rein in expectations jolted investors who have been betting that lower Covid-19 hospitalizations could revive the industry’s financial fortunes, after years of being forced to de-emphasize typically lucrative elective procedures to make room for virus patients.

The company’s results “are consistent with management’s expectations for a bumpy recovery,” Ben Hendrix, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients. Hendrix said he expected that labor costs could be an issue amid the transition out of the pandemic.

Shares of HCA fell as much as 14% in New York, their biggest drop in more than two years. The stock had rallied recently, gaining 7.5% in April through Thursday’s close while the broader S&P 500 Index slipped 3%.

HCA is often viewed as a bellwether for the industry, and its losses spilled over to other hospital stocks. Universal Health Services Inc. dropped as much as 9%, its biggest slide since September 2020. Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares were also down 9%, while Community Health Systems Inc. declined as much as 11%.

